La guerra en Ucrania llegó a los bolsillos de los estadounidenses

TAMPA (WFLA) – Despite a first-of-its-kind recommendation from the Florida Surgeon General against giving the covid-19 vaccine to “healthy children,” a Tampa Bay area pediatrician told News Channel 8 she is not changing her advice to parents.

“We're still recommending it because kids are still getting sick,” said Dr. Nancy Silva of Small World Pediatrics in Wesley Chapel. “Kids are still being long haulers. We're seeing children one, two, three months after still having symptoms, not as severe as their initial symptoms, but sometimes different symptoms. Sometimes headache, sometimes vision problems sometimes breathing problems, sometimes endurance problems, a lot of times prolonged fatigue.”