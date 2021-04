La economía estadounidense se aceleró a una sólida tasa del 6,4% el último trimestre

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have sent a letter to cruise lines Thursday saying they may be able to resume voyages by this July, however, there are some rules they'll have to follow.

"Over the past month, senior leadership from CDC have met twice-weekly with representatives from cruise lines to discuss the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO). Within these meetings, participants asked questions and discussed the fastest path back to sailing without compromising safety. Today, in response to the industry’s feedback, CDC announced five key clarifications with the existing CSO framework," a statement from a CDC representative sent to WFLA said.