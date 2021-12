La economía agrega 210 mil empleos en noviembre, muy por debajo de las expectativas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest national jobs report shows 210,000 jobs were added in November, less than half the amount of positions opened in October. In Florida, the October metropolitan area report showed job numbers were growing compared to the year before when uncertainty over COVID-19 ran high, impacting the nation's economic outlook.

Still, the unemployment rate across the United States dropped to 4.2% from 4.8% the month before.