“La democracia fue atacada”: Biden reflexiona sobre la insurrección del Capitolio

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New COVID-19 testing guidance issued by the Florida Department of Health prioritizes testing of higher-risk individuals who show symptoms of COVID-19 and encourages residents to seek treatment.

According to the new FDOH guidance, individuals who should seek testing if they present COVID-19 symptoms are those "at an increased risk," with the group defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.