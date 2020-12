La administración Trump hace un programa de muestreo permanente para el ADN de los migrantes

HAVANA, TX – MAY 20: A U.S. Border Patrol agent escorts a group of undocumented immigrants into custody with helicopter support from the U.S. Office of Air and Marine on May 20, 2013 near the U.S.-Mexico border in Havana, Texas. The Rio Grande Valley area has become the busiest sector for illegal immigration on the whole U.S.-Mexico border with more than a 50 percent increase in the last year. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)