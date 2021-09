Juez bloquea mandato de vacunación COVID-19 para trabajadores médicos en el estado de Nueva York

(KXAN) — Months after animal dewormer ivermectin surged in unproven and non-FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment, another drug's being touted by some anti-vaccine corners of the internet as a coronavirus therapeutic.

It's called Betadine. While it's a common topical antiseptic, the iodine is not intended to be ingested. However, that's not stopping people from doing it, Forbes reports. Claims of its use are slowly gaining traction on social media, despite, as with ivermectin, little-to-no evidence Betadine and its generic form treat COVID-19.