Impresionante de ver: agente de TSA salta sobre el área de control de equipaje para salvar la vida de un bebé

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) -- The woman who died in a gas station fire in Palm Harbor on Wednesday had two children with her in the car that were saved by a good Samaritan, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The fire happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday at a Shell Gas Station in Palm Harbor. According to troopers, a 66-year-old woman backed her Nissan into a gas pump, which then fell onto another woman who had been pumping gas into her SUV. The victim was pinned between the pump and her SUV when the gasoline "erupted in flames," troopers said.