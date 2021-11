Hombre visto disparándole al ex de su pareja reclama defensa propia, dice un abogado

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) - Lakeland’s police chief said Sunday morning, hours after a fatal officer-involved shooting, that he did not know yet why the man killed was inside a construction site on I-4.

“The vehicle appeared to be deliberately parked where it was at,” said Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia. “You would have to take particular attempts to get in and close yourself into that area. We certainly do not know at this point in the investigation why the subject was there.”