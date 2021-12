Hombre toca piano en casa destruida por tornado

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The annual "John Winter Teddy Bear Roundup" is in full swing for the Rough Riders in Tampa, and a local school got involved in a big way this week with a huge donation.

The Teddy bear was named after President Theodore Roosevelt. The Rough Riders in Tampa were formed as a social and civic club to honor the memory of Roosevelt and the original Rough Riders who fought in the Spanish American War in 1898.