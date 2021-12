Hombre se somete a cirugía de corazón y gana premio de $1 millón en raspadito de lotería que le dieron en una tarjeta de recupérate pronto

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As previews played before the movie "Lone Survivor" was set to play in a Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014, former Tampa Police officer Curtis Reeves became upset a man sitting near him was texting.

Court records show Reeves went out of the theater and asked a manager to get involved, but when Reeves went back into the theater words were said and Reeves began arguing with Chad Oulson, the man who had been texting.