Hombre que pasó 20 años en prisión es liberado después de que su gemelo confesara asesinato

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Due to inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla will revise the sailing route of the Gasparilla Invasion planned for Jan. 29.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla announced Friday afternoon that the Jose Gasparilla ship, led by Captain Peter Lackman, will begin sailing at noon Saturday from Port Tampa Bay.