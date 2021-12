Hombre de Georgia asesinado a tiros accidentalmente por un niño pequeño, dice el jefe de policía

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Chloe Annamanthadoo's first car-buying experience turned into a nightmare this year.But after a little time in the Better Call Behnken spotlight, the dealer and its bond company made it right and returned all her money.

"I'm glad I called you about this," Annamanthadoo said. "I didn't expect it to go this far. I didn't even really expect you to answer me."