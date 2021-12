Hobby Lobby aumenta el salario mínimo a $18.50 / hora

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - An Army veteran and current Mrs. Tampa America is featured in a nonprofit's "pin-up" inspired calendar to raise funds for veterans and veterans' hospitals across the United States.

Bliven Roman served as a medic in the Army, enlisting in the service after she graduated high school. Her father was in the military for 30 years, and Roman said she was inspired by him and other veterans from wars past before making her decision to join the Army.