“Gorilla Glue Girl” Tessica Brown lanza una línea de cuidado del cabello meses después del infame incidente

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Royal Caribbean clarified its vaccine policy this week, stating that it will require certain guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on cruises departing from all United States ports -- except those in Florida.

In an online statement, the cruise line said it "requires all guests 16 years of age or older to be fully vaccinated, and from Aug. 1, all guests 12 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated. Younger travelers not yet eligible for the vaccine will be able to sail with a negative test result and must follow certain protocols."