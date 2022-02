Expertos recomiendan declarar los impuestos lo antes posible. El IRS anticipa retrasos en los retornos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Waves of rain are pushing onshore and most radar apps are blank right now. The majority of radar apps and websites utilize the National Weather Service network of radars.

Unfortunately for the Tampa Bay area, the Tampa Bay National Weather Service radar is currently out of operation for routine, unavoidable maintenance. The good news is that News Channel 8 has it's own radar, Max Defender 8, so the Max Defender App is working perfectly and you can also check the radar on wfla.com.