Esposo muere luego de que le ‘arrancó’ de las manos el volante a su esposa y causó un accidente, dice la policía de Texas

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A Lakeland emergency medicine doctor says some patients who are severely ill from COVID-19 wish they had made a different decision about the vaccine.

"They're on oxygen. They don't know if they'll live or die or if they'll get better or not. We have numerous patients that come in full of regret that they didn't take that step and get vaccinated,” said Dr. Hal Escowitz, the chief medical informatics officer and chief quality officer at Lakeland Regional Health.