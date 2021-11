Enfermera dice por qué se se niega a recibir la vacuna contra el COVID y tampoco deja que sus hijos la reciban

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) -- Sheridan Wahl, the 21-year-old University of South Florida was reported missing after traveling to Myrtle Beach to visit family -- was dropped off at a fire station before her death due to "erratic" behavior, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Wahl was dropped off at the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department along Highway 378 by a man who picked her up near Keith Lane. Lutcken couldn't go into detail about what the behavior was, but told WBTW investigators tracked down a witness who told them that.