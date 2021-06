Enfermera de Tennessee enfrenta cargos federales después de admitir haber enviado sangre y heces a la ex esposa de su esposo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After qualifying for the Olympics last week, swimmer Emma Weyant returned home to Sarasota for a celebration fit for an Olympian, SNN reported.

In a shocking turn of events at the United States Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, the 19-year-old finished first in the women's 400 individual medley. She outswam three former Olympians, finishing the race in 4 minutes and 33.81 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.