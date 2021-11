Enfermera de Kentucky gana $200 mil en su primer día de jubilación

Clouds are in place for the rest of your Friday and into Saturday morning, but no rain is expected as the first out of three cold fronts moved through Friday afternoon. Lows overnight will be mild, dropping into the upper 60s.

A second front will come through Saturday with the best chance of rain around lunchtime through mid afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Things will start to dry up Saturday evening with temperatures dipping into the 60s