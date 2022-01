Encuentran 6 cuerpos baleados en casa en Milwaukee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After receiving an endorsement for his reelection race for Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis took questions about how the state was doing. As the state's housing markets continue to surge upward in price, and more Americans move to Florida from out of state, the cost of living has become a frequent issue for discussion.

Housing costs in Florida are rising faster than the national inflation rate, and the even higher inflation rate in the state of Florida. Across the board, from rent to mortgages to the price of simply buying a house with cash, prices on average are up between 30-45% in some areas of Florida, depending on if you're renting or buying, and what city you're in.