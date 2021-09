Empleada de Subway es suspendida tras defenderse durante robo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a couple after they say the couple was found passed out in a truck with a baby after doing drugs.

According to affidavits, Nicholas Heinkel, 32, and Brandy Carrico, 39, were found unconscious in a Ford pickup truck with their 4-year-old child unrestrained in the backseat. After several minutes, the couple woke up with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, police said.