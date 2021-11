El subdirector de 'Rust' espera cambios en la industria cinematográfica

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Seminole Tribe ushered in a new era of gambling on Monday, quietly launching a new app that lets Floridians place bets on sports.

Sports betting became legal in October under a gaming compact, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Marcellus Osceola Jr., chairman of the Seminole Tribe in April, and approved by lawmakers in May.