El lanzamiento de la NASA desde Virginia podría producir breves auroras verdes y violetas visibles desde Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Two men are now safe after Hillsborough County deputies say they were rescued from sinking personal watercrafts near Beer Can Island.

The sheriff's office says marine units were called out to an area just south of the Alafia River, and about a half-mile east of the shipping channel in Tampa Bay, around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday after an off-duty Hillsborough County firefighter saw a man in the water with his personal watercraft, which was about to go underwater.