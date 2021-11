El juez espera poder sentar al jurado de Kyle Rittenhouse en un día

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kenny Chesney is about to hit the road for a stadium tour with country music acts Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce, and his first stop will be in Tampa.

The "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" singer announced Monday that he is bringing his "Here and Now 2022" tour to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, April 23.