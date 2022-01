El hombre promedio se califica a sí mismo con un 5.9 de 10 cuando se trata de atractivo

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An autopsy report has revealed more details into what killed a Citrus High School football player after he collapsed during practice last September.

The associate medical examiner for Citrus County wrote in her Dec. 29 autopsy report that 16-year-old Antonio Hicks died on Sept. 29 of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition that causes the heart to grow thickened muscles that can block or restrict blood flow to the body.