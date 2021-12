El gobernador concede el indulto al camionero tras una sentencia de 110 años, reducida a 10 años

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, several events leading up to New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are still a go. That includes the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

The game will feature Penn State and Arkansas. Fans of both teams crowded Clearwater Beach on Thursday for the 2022 Outback Bowl Clearwater Beach Day.