El esposo de Maya Millete contrató a 'lanzadores de hechizos' para hechizarla antes de que desapareciera, dice declaración jurada

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Potential human remains were found Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area along with items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was found slain after he returned home alone from their cross-country road trip, according to the FBI.