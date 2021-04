El Departamento de Justicia procesa a tres personas por delitos de odio por la muerte de Ahmaud Arbery

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) - Four teenagers are facing armed robbery charges after police say they attempted to rob a man at gunpoint and then led police officers on a high-speed chase.

The alleged incident happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on 7th Street East in Bradenton, off Manatee Avenue East. The victim told officers he was walking to work when two people approached him and pointed a gun at him, demanding his personal belongings, police say.