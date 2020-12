El autoproclamado defensor de la pedofilia convenció a una niña de 12 años de que huyera con él, dice la policía

In this undated photo released by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office shows a booking photo of Nathan Larson at the Denver Jail in Denver, Colo. Larson, a self-proclaimed pedophile who ran for political office in Virginia was arrested in Denver by investigators who said they stopped him from coaxing a 12-year-old girl to run away from her Fresno, Calif., home and flying with her across the country with intention of having sex with him, authorities announced Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office via AP)