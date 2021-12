EEUU: Senadores Warren y Booker dan positivo a COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The rush of holiday travel is kicking into high gear as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States.

AAA is predicting more than 100 million people will take to the road, sky, or other form of transportation for the Christmas holiday, which is up more than 30% from last year. In Florida, nearly 6 million will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 for the holiday, an increase of more than 35% from last year.