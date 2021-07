Dueño de salón vende negocio por $ 1 a empleado 'digno'

TAMPA (WFLA) – Several law enforcement agencies are coming together to ensure a safe boat parade for Stanley Cup champions the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

The route will be the same as the Lightning’s boat parade in October. Players will gather at Davis Islands Yacht Club at 10 a.m., launching onto the Hillsborough River sometime around 11 a.m. Boats will head north through the channel, ending at Rick’s on the River by around 12 to 1 p.m.