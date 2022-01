Dos mujeres fueron amarradas en robo a mansión de un influyente adinerado

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - During the commissioner's comments portion of Thursday's land use meeting in Manatee County, Commissioner Vanessa Baugh indicated she may resign from her position on the board.

"I will tell you that probably by the end of this year, I will be resigning because I have had about all of this board that I want. I have bigger and better things to think about," Commissioner Baugh said.