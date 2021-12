Dos muertos en automóvil sumergido mientras se extienden preocupaciones por tormenta en California

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Pennsylvania Consumer Attorney Robert Cocco says Carvana's nationwide mishandling of title transfers breaks state laws and put consumers in distress. He has now filed two class action lawsuits against the car dealer.

"The class actions are intended to compensate the consumers for charges which they paid but for which they did not receive the services for which they were promised and also hopefully, if successful, these actions will enforce those promises so they do in fact get permanent registration," Cocco said.