Disney Cruise obligará que niños mayores de 5 años estén vacunados contra el COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) — Next week, millions of people across the country will celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. While COVID-19 is still top of mind, it's not the only unwelcome visitor at the dinner table this year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says it is also important to keep loved ones safe from foodborne illnesses. By following the tips below, you’ll lessen the chances of foodborne illness.