Diamond Alvarez: joven de 16 años recibió 22 disparos mientras paseaba a un perro en Houston, según la policía

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) - Over the last few months, Sarasota police have received multiple reports of cars getting hit by pellet guns on Brink Avenue between 17th Street and 12th Street. The most recent incident that they're aware of took place on Dec. 30.

The victim told police he was driving northbound on Brink Avenue when something hit the back passenger-side window of his car. He then noticed the window had been shattered.