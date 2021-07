Datos del Día de la Independencia y otros días festivos de EE. UU.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mayor Jane Castor confirmed Friday afternoon that Tampa's second Boom by the Bay is set to continue as planned.

"Boom by the Bay is a go," Castor said. "We just had a call this morning with a representative from NOAA, and Dan, who we refer to as Dan the Man because he told us Sunday afternoon is going to be perfect for Boom by the Bay. Although we should have showers in the morning, but it should be clear in the evening."