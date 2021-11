Costo de la universidad ha aumentado un 169% desde 1980, pero los salarios están muy por debajo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- NASA will not launch its SpaceX Crew-3 mission from the Kennedy Space Center this weekend and is instead considering bringing the astronauts from Crew-2 back to Earth before launching the new crew.

The Crew-3 mission was initially supposed to launch on Halloween, but that had to be delayed due to poor weather conditions. NASA pushed the launch back again earlier this week because a crew member had a "minor medical issue" not related to COVID-19. As of Thursday, NASA says that medical issue is still being monitored but is "expected to be clear prior to launch."