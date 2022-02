Corte de Estados Unidos deniega asilo a transexual mexicana

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) - Court documents allege Temple Terrace Community Development Director Amir Anisi expected a discount on a project at his home after allegedly providing key details to an unlicensed contractor about a city project.

Anisi, 54, of Tampa, was placed on administrative leave from his city job after he was charged with taking a bribe and falsifying records tied to a $17,000 contract that converted recreation center racquetball courts into space to play pickleball.