Cómo se verían las ciudades de Estados Unidos con el aumento del nivel del mar

TAMPA (WFLA) - North Port Police Department officials have told WINK that investigators made mistakes in Brian Laundrie’s case. The North Port Police Department says they thought they were keeping a close eye on Laundrie before he went missing but actually confused him for his mother.

According to North Port Police Department, while police watched the house they believed they had seen Brian Laundrie leave in his grey Mustang. They then thought they saw him return days later. But, they mixed up Brian and his mom.