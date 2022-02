Colección para adultos After Dark de Build-A-Bear llegó para el Día de San Valentín

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After passing a new law to increase teacher salaries in 2020, Florida still has not delivered the minimum pay it promised to every teacher in the state.

In June 2020, DeSantis signed the legislature's House Bill 641, which approved $500 million of the state's budget to increase the minimum or base salaries of all teachers in Florida. From those funds, $400 million was dedicated to raise base pay for full-time teachers in the classroom, and $100 million for increasing salaries for "Florida’s veteran teachers and other instructional personnel."