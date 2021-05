Ciudades de Estados Unidos están viendo un aumento en carreras callejeras mortales en medio de la pandemia

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) -- A Hummer burst into flames late Wednesday morning right after firefighters say the driver filled up several gas cans in Citrus County.

Citrus County Fire Rescue crews were called to South Alabama Avenue near West Grover Cleveland Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Wednesday for the fire. When they got to the scene, they found a 2004 Hummer H2 on fire.