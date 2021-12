Chipotle lanza nuevo jabón de…¡cilantro!

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Major League Baseball lockout continues, where all team owners voted together to lock players out of contract bargaining. The vote came after three days of negotiation struck out on a path to compromise, as expected.

In the Dec. 1 vote, MLB managers effectively instituted a strike. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a letter to baseball fans that the lockout was the best way to keep the 2022 season afloat. The lockout started at midnight on Dec. 2, when the current agreement came to an end.