Cerdo 'tan obeso que apenas puede moverse' encontrado abandonado en una jaula para perros

The Manatee County administration building reopened Monday after it was abruptly shut down Friday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Two county employees died last week. They were unvaccinated. Click here for full story.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day — now down to under 300 — could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine.