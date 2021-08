CDC: 16 personas enfermaron y una sufrió insuficiencia renal tras brote de E. coli relacionado con mezcla para pasteles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - According to the head football coach at the University of South Florida, 117 players are expected to report to fall camp on Wednesday and approximately 80% of them have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I would say, back at the beginning of the summer, we were definitely below 50%," said Jeff Scott, the Bulls head coach, "and, now, we are getting really really close to having everybody vaccinated. I think we are probably somewhere around 80% right now as a team and I think we are trending in the right direction there."