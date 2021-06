Casa de la Moneda de Estados Unidos honrará a mujeres estadounidenses notables

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) - A couple in Highlands County couple has never stopped praying for patients, health care workers and first responders ever since the coronavirus pandemic reached its height.

Stuck at home last year - confused, worried and scared - Tom and Pam Banwart wanted to do something to help others, but safely. They were moved to set up lawn chairs in the parking lot of AdventHealth Sebring, outside of the emergency room, and pray for those coming in and out of the hospital, patients and staff alike.