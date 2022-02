¿Buscando el regalo perfecto para San Valentín? Chick-Fil-A ofrece una bandeja en forma de corazón

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – As the investigation continues into a deadly hit and run from the early morning hours of Jan. 30, the Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest.

On Friday, troopers released a photo of a long-haired bearded man they say is from a gas station near the scene of the crash at 66th Street North and 51st Avenue North.