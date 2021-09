Budweiser cambia el anuncio del 11 de septiembre que solo se emitió una vez en el vigésimo aniversario

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the Epic Games, Inc. vs. Apple, Inc. antitrust lawsuit, the company known for its popular iPhones and MacBooks will be forced to make changes to its app store, but the victory for Epic comes at a cost.

In a U.S. District Court in Northern California, Epic Games, known for the cross-platform game Fortnite, sued Apple, alleging that the technology giant had violated federal and state antitrust and unfair competition laws, based on how the company runs the App Store.