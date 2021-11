Bezos dona 100 millones de dólares a fundación de Obama

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) -When Kim Begay saw the viral video of the bald eagle swooping in and stealing a fisherman's catch on Dunedin Causeway, she knew exactly what she was looking at, and who.

Begay is the vice president and conservation advocate for the Clearwater Audobon Society and she also speaks on behalf of the Audobon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland.