BBB publica una lista con las 12 estafas más populares durante la temporada de fiestas

TAMPA (NBC) - President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that "the jury system works" after he was asked about Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all charges stemming from a pair of fatal shootings in Wisconsin last year.

Biden was asked whether he stood by his "past comments equating him to white supremacy," referring to a post by Biden on Twitter in 2020 criticizing his opponent for not condemning white supremacy that included a video that had an image of Rittenhouse.