Suspect in Florida boat rage case claims he is the …

WFLA TV Helicopter targeted by laser

Moving nightmare

Teen who fell to his death from Florida tower ride …

Teens beat man unconscious at Anna Maria Elementary …

Florida deputy stabbed in neck saves his own life, …

Clearwater boat rage suspect speaks out.

Sarasota bakery benefit cupcakes for Ukraine relief

New KC-46 Pegasus aircraft to debut at MacDill Airforce …

Driver dies after crashing vehicle into 11-foot alligator

Teens beat man unconscious at Anna Maria Elementary …